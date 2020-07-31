The Broncos have parted ways Jeff Heuerman, Brandon Krisztal of KOA News Radio reports. The move leaves Vannett as the veteran in the Broncos' tight-end room.

Heuerman's exit seemed inevitable back in March as Vannett's signing tied up a fair amount of money in two reserve tight ends. Cutting Heuerman had less cap repercussions. Vannett is a good bet to make the roster as a TE2 or TE3, but he is unlikely to be a big factor fantasy-wise. Both 2019 first-round pick Noah Fant and 2020 fourth-rounder Albert Okwuegbunam figure to be more involved in the passing game than the veteran, who is the superior blocker.