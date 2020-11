Vic Fangio said Friday that Vannett (foot) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but is expected to be available, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Vannett suffered a foot bruise against the Chargers in Week 8, but it looks like he should be able to avoid missing any time. As long as he's able to suit up, Vannett will handle his usual depth role at tight end.