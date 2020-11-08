Vannett (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Vannett carried a questionable designation into the weekend, but he never seemed at much risk of missing the contest after he was able to put in a full practice Friday. Expect Vannett to fill a minor role behind starter Noah Fant as the Broncos' top blocking tight end.
