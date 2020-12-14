Vannett reeled in all four of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-27 win against Carolina.

Vannett and Troy Fumagalli saw increased passing-game opportunities during Week 14, with starting tight end Noah Fant being forced to an early exit after falling ill. Vannett's two-yard receiving TD in the second quarter marked the 27-year-old's first since he scored three times for Seattle in 2018. With Albert Okwuegbunam (knee-ACL) remaining on injured reserve, Vannett could maintain a minor role as a pass catcher Week 15 against the Bills. Absences from Fant and Jake Butt (hamstring) -- who was designated to return from IR on Dec. 10 -- would clear Vannett's path towards a more integral role, however.