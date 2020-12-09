Vannett caught both targets for seven yards during Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Chiefs.
The 27-year-old has played about 50 percent of the offensive snaps over the past three games and has four catches for 31 yards during that stretch. Vannett should continue to operate as Denver's secondary tight end while starter Noah Fant remains healthy.
