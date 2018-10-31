Broncos' Nico Falah: Absent from injury report
Falah (concussion) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Falah appears to have fully recovered from a concussion sustained during Week 7. The 23-year-old is on track to suit up for Sunday's game against the Texans, and will provide Denver with depth at the center position.
