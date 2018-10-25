Broncos' Nico Falah: Nursing concussion
Falah is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Falah is not practicing due to a concussion, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. The depth center should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, and will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before returning to the football field.
