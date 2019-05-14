Broncos' Nico Falah: Out for season
Falah suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2019 season, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
Falah never appeared in a game for the Broncos last season but was active for the final 10 contests. His injury leaves an extra depth spot open along the offensive line heading into team activities this summer.
