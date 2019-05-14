Falah was officially placed on injured reserve by the Broncos on Tuesday with a torn Achilles, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Falah suffered the injury during the first day of OTAs and was diagnosed with the torn Achilles. Falah never appeared in a game for the Broncos last season but was active for the final 10 contests. His placement opens up a roster spot for the team heading into offseason training.