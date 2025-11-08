Bonitto recorded five tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Thursday's' 10-7 win over the Raiders.

Bonitto's 1.5 sacks against the Raiders were his first since Week 6. With his solid performance Thursday, the veteran linebacker has recorded 9.5 total sacks this season, good for the third-most in the league. In recent weeks, Bonitto had taken a step back from his dominant performances in the early part of the season, recording just four total tackles across the previous three games. However, the 26-year-old returned to form in Week 10, wreaking havoc in the Raiders' backfield throughout the contest. Bonitto should remain a solid IDP option when the Broncos host the Chiefs in Week 11.