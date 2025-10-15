Bonitto tallied six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets on Sunday.

The Broncos took down Justin Fields for nine sacks during Sunday's victory in London, England. Bonitto split sacks with Zach Allen in the second and fourth quarters, which extended his sack streak to four games. Bonitto is up to a league-leading 8.0 sacks through six games and is well on pace to surpass his total from 2024 (13.5 sacks across 17 regular-season games).