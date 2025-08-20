Bonitto (foot) participated in Tuesday's training camp practice, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Bonitto had a bone spur removed from his foot last week, ultimately forcing him to miss last week's practices and be sidelined for Denver's second preseason game against the Cardinals. Tuesday's practice marked his first time back with the team following the procedure. The 25-year-old is currently in negotiations with the Broncos for a contract extension. According to Kosmider, Bonitto said Tuesday there "has been good communication on both sides." Following up a season in which he posted a career high 13.5 sacks, the veteran linebacker should continue to be a key piece of a formidable defense in 2025.