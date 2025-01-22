Bonitto played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 48 tackles (33 solo), including 13.5 sacks, four pass defenses (including a pick-six), two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown.

The 2022 second-round pick out of Oklahoma led the Broncos with a career-high 13.5 sacks, which was third-most in the NFL behind Trey Hendrickson (17.5) and Myles Garrett (14.0). Bonitto hadn't scored a defensive touchdown in the first two years of his NFL career, but he had back-to-back defensive scores in Week 13 and Week 15. Bonitto's efforts in 2024 earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro, and the 25-year-old edge rusher could be in line for a sizeable contract extension during the offseason.