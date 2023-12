Bonitto (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Troy Renck of Denver 7 News notes that Bonitto threw his helmet off when he went down with the injury before being carted off to the locker room. He had two tackles, including a shared sack, before leaving Sunday's game. Jonathon Cooper figures to see more snaps at weakside linebacker with Bonitto off the field.