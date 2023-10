Bonitto totaled four tackles (three solo), 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Bears.

Bonitto spent the majority of his afternoon in the opponent's backfield and made a significant impact on the outcome of the contest by forcing a fumble in the fourth quarter that was scooped up for a 35-yard score. The former second-round pick sits with 13 tackles (10 solo), 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble through the first four games of the 2023 season.