Bonitto (calf) recorded 30 tackles (23 solo), including eight sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble over 15 contests during the 2023 campaign.

Bonitto took a major step forward in his second season, recording the second-highest sack total (8) among Broncos defenders after recording just 1.5 sacks as a rookie. The 24-year-old linebacker also led Denver with 13 tackles for loss. Bonitto has proven to be a solid member of the Broncos improving defense and will look to continue to be a difference maker with the team as he is under contract through the 2025 season. The former second-round selection should continue to see his role grow in Denver in 2024.