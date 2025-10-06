Bonitto recorded four tackles (three solo), including 2.5 sacks in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.

With another dominant performance Sunday, Bonitto is now the league leader in sacks, recording seven total sacks through five games. The 26-year-old linebacker is a key part Denver's formidable defense that continues to make things difficult for opposing quarterbacks. Bonitto should continue to make a strong case for being a high-end IDP option when the Broncos visit the struggling Jets in Week 6.