Bonitto recorded six tackles (four solo), two sacks and one forced fumble in Saturday's 23-13 win over the Vikings.

Bonitto led the Broncos in tackles and sacks Saturday. The rookie finished a strong performance in the contest with a strip-sack of Vikings' quarterback Kellen Mond late in the fourth quarter. The Broncos selected Bonitto in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and so far, the 22-year-old linebacker is proving that Denver made the right choice. The rookie will likely play in a depth role to start the season, but could see his usage grow as part of a rotation if he continues to impress.