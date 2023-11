Bonitto recorded two tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns.

Bonitto also added one pass defended and one tackle for loss in the contest. The veteran linebacker's 1.5 sacks were his first since Week 5, bringing his total to a team-high seven sacks for the season. Bonitto has the ability to be a playmaker for the Broncos' surging defense, and he'll look to build upon his impressive performance when the Broncos visit the Texans in Week 13.