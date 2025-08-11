Bonitto recorded a solo tackle, which was a sack, in Saturday's 30-9 preseason win over the 49ers.

Bonitto looked impressive in Denver's preseason opener, picking up where he left off from a stellar 2024 campaign in which he notched a career high 13.5 sacks. The 25-year-old linebacker was a disruptive force in his limited playing time, recording a sack and three quarterback hits during Denver's second defensive drive of the contest. If Saturday's game is any indication, Bonitto should continue to be one of the Broncos' most impactful defensive players heading into the 2025 season. The veteran should continue to play limited snaps as one of Denver's star defensive players when the Broncos host the Cardinals in Week 2 of the preseason.