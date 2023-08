Bonitto recorded one tackle in Saturday's 21-20 loss to the 49ers.

Bonitto saw action in the Broncos' second preseason tilt after suffering a hip injury in Denver's first preseason contest against the Cardinals. The 23-year-old played on 48 percent of the team's defensive snaps and had a quiet performance. Now that he is healthy, Bonitto figures to play as a rotational linebacker for Denver in 2023.