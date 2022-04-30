The Broncos selected Bonitto in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 64th overall.

Bonitto looks like a nice pick for the Broncos this late, because his production and athletic metrics grade similarly to players picked in the first round. The Oklahoma edge rusher posted seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 12 games last year, his third season as a starter for the Sooners. He also enjoyed a strong combine showing, logging a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 248 pounds. He might be Denver's long-term replacement for Bradley Chubb if they choose to not re-sign him.