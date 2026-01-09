Bonitto recorded 46 tackles (31 solo), including 14.0 sacks, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles across 17 games in 2025 with the Broncos.

Bonitto continued to dominate as a pass rusher while recording a career-high 14.0 sacks, which was fifth-most in the NFL this season. The 26-year-old linebacker led all Broncos defenders in sacks, as both he and fellow edge rusher Jonathon Cooper continued to work together as one of the best edge-rush duos in the league. Bonitto signed a four-year extension in September, so he'll continue to be a centerpiece of the Broncos' formidable defensive unit in 2026 and beyond. The Oklahoma product should remain a solid IDP option for fantasy purposes next season.