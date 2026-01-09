Broncos' Nik Bonitto: Sets career-high sacks in 2025
Bonitto recorded 46 tackles (31 solo), including 14.0 sacks, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles across 17 games in 2025 with the Broncos.
Bonitto continued to dominate as a pass rusher while recording a career-high 14.0 sacks, which was fifth-most in the NFL this season. The 26-year-old linebacker led all Broncos defenders in sacks, as both he and fellow edge rusher Jonathon Cooper continued to work together as one of the best edge-rush duos in the league. Bonitto signed a four-year extension in September, so he'll continue to be a centerpiece of the Broncos' formidable defensive unit in 2026 and beyond. The Oklahoma product should remain a solid IDP option for fantasy purposes next season.
