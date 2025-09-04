Bonitto agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year, $106 million contract extension with the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bonitto's deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in franchise history and reportedly includes $70 million guaranteed. It's a massive investment in the 2022 second-round pick, who compiled totaled 48 tackles, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in 2024 en route to earning his first Pro Bowl nod. He should be viewed as a high-end IDP option at linebacker heading into his fourth NFL season.