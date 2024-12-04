Bonitto record one tackle -- a sack -- and returned an interception for a touchdown in Monday's 41-32 Week 13 win against Cleveland.

Bonitto was quiet on the scoresheet until late in the second quarter, when he intercepted a Jameis Winston pass and took it 71 yards for a touchdown. That pick-six came on the budding star's first career interception. For good measure, Bonitto added to his big night with a sack of Winston early in the fourth period. He's up to 11.0 sacks on the campaign, second-most in the NFL.