Bonitto registered four tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Broncos' 23-20 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Both of Bonitto's sacks on Justin Herbert resulted in eight-yard losses, and the former was responsible for five of the Broncos' 14 quarterback hits. Bonitto is up to 3.0 sacks on the season, which is tied for seventh most in the NFL and leads the Broncos. He'll look to add his sack total against the Bengals in Week 4.