Bonitto recorded two sacks in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Bonitto's two solo sacks were his only tackles in the contest. Through five games, the 24-year-old linebacker has recorded 15 tackles (12 solo), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Leading the Broncos in sacks, Bonitto is proving to be a difference-maker on Denver's defense. The veteran will look to continue to build off of this performance in Week 6, but his ability to get to the quarterback will be tested against Patrick Mahomes in a divisional matchup with the Chiefs.