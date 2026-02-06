Broncos' Nik Bonitto: Undergoes wrist surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bonitto underwent surgery on his wrist in early February, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.
Bonitto played with a club on his wrist for most of the season, but he still managed to suit up for all 17 regular-season games while logging 14.0 sacks. The surgery was described as a clean-up procedure, so it doesn't appear that his offseason will be significantly impacted.
