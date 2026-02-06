default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bonitto underwent surgery on his wrist in early February, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Bonitto played with a club on his wrist for most of the season, but he still managed to suit up for all 17 regular-season games while logging 14.0 sacks. The surgery was described as a clean-up procedure, so it doesn't appear that his offseason will be significantly impacted.

More News