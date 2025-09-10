Bonitto recorded three tackles (three solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 20-12 win versus the Titans.

Denver recorded six sacks in Week 1, thanks in large part to the constant disruption Bonitto was able to cause. Based on how much time he spent near rookie quarterback Cam Ward, it's almost surprising he didn't get more sacks Sunday. He might not get quite as many opportunities to rush the passer in Week 2 against an Indianapolis team that will try to lean on the run game.