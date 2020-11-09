Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Fant aggravated his lingering ankle injury during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Fangio said that he expects Fant to be "OK," a notion that's backed up by the fact the second-year pro was able to return to Sunday's game after limping to the locker room in the first quarter. Fant did seem to be hampered by the injury upon his return, however, as he ended the day with just three catches for 45 yards against an Atlanta defense that has struggled to cover opposing tight ends all season. Moreover, most of his production came via the 32-yard catch on which he was injured on the opening drive. With Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) having sustained a season-ending ACL tear Sunday, Fant's ability to get healthy will be key as Denver's offense and Drew Lock look to remain afloat.