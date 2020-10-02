Fant sustained a "minor" ankle injury during Thursday's win over the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fant avoiding a serious injury is a piece of much-needed good news for a Denver team that's already lost numerous star players for multiple weeks, and some for the season. The starting tight end was carted off the field in the second half of Thursday's win, and he was quickly ruled out to return after being examined in the locker room. Fant will now get the benefit of an extra three days of rest before the Broncos head to New England in Week 5.