Fant (foot/hip) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Previous reports suggested that coach Vic Fangio was optimistic about the tight end's outlook for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, and his return to practice bolsters that. We'll revisit Fant's status Friday to see if he's listed as questionable on the Broncos' final Week 15 injury report, or heads into the weekend minus any sort of designation.

