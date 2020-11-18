A rib injury was responsible for Fant's absence from practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

On one hand, it's encouraging that Fant hasn't aggravated the ankle injury that has bothered him in recent weeks. On the other, it's concerning that he's battling a new injury to his ribs. Nick Vannett is the only healthy tight end option left on a Denver depth chart that has been decimated by injuries and would step into a starting role Sunday against the Dolphins if Fant's injury proves serious enough to sideline him.