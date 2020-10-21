Fant (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports
Fant was limited all week leading up to the Week 6 win over the Patriots, and coach Vic Fangio suggested the tight end was had a "50-50" chance to play. He was ultimately ruled out, but he should have a good chance to play this Sunday versus the Chiefs if he can maintain the upward trajectory. Quarterback Drew Lock will be back under center, and the two will look to pick up where they left off it Fant can shake the injury by Sunday.