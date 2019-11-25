Fant caught three of five targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.

Fant caught a quick 16-yard pass following a Justin Simmons interception to push the Broncos in the Bills territory. Brandon Allen sailed a pass six plays later to cough the ball back up. The Broncos weren't much of a threat for the remainder of the game. The luster of Week 9's win over the Browns has all but worn off by now and, though Fant has been targeted at least five times in four of his last five games and has made some big plays, his value is limited by the Broncos' quarterback situation. Next up is a Chargers defense that has been burned at times downfield this season.