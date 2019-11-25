Broncos' Noah Fant: Bottled up in Buffalo
Fant caught three of five targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.
Fant caught a quick 16-yard pass following a Justin Simmons interception to push the Broncos in the Bills territory. Brandon Allen sailed a pass six plays later to cough the ball back up. The Broncos weren't much of a threat for the remainder of the game. The luster of Week 9's win over the Browns has all but worn off by now and, though Fant has been targeted at least five times in four of his last five games and has made some big plays, his value is limited by the Broncos' quarterback situation. Next up is a Chargers defense that has been burned at times downfield this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...