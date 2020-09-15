Fant corralled five of his six targets for 81 receiving yards and a touchdown during Monday's 16-14 loss to Tennessee.

The second-year tight end made his touches count against the Titans, collecting 15-plus receiving yards or a touchdown on four of his five receptions Monday night. Fant demonstrated big-play ability as a rookie in racking up 14.1 yards per catch, second to only New Orleans' Jared Cook (16.4) among NFL tight ends last year. The key to Fant unlocking a magical fantasy season, however, may come via the touchdown, as he only collected three last year on 66 targets. Week 1's outcome is encouraging in that regard, but now he prepares for a matchup against a Steelers defense that contained Evan Engram to just two catches for nine yards in its first appearance of 2020.