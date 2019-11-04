Broncos' Noah Fant: Breaks out for career-best day
Fant caught three of four targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Browns.
The rookie tight end looked like the second coming of Rob Gronkowski on his 75-yard TD reception in the second quarter, catching a pass from Brandon Allen as he came across the middle and then steamrolling multiple Cleveland defenders before racing down the sideline to the end zone. Fant hadn't topped 37 yards in a game prior to Sunday's breakout, so don't assume he's emerged as a sure thing, but he's seen 17 targets over the last three games and will have a much brighter fantasy outlook coming out of the Broncos' Week 10 bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...