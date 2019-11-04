Fant caught three of four targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Browns.

The rookie tight end looked like the second coming of Rob Gronkowski on his 75-yard TD reception in the second quarter, catching a pass from Brandon Allen as he came across the middle and then steamrolling multiple Cleveland defenders before racing down the sideline to the end zone. Fant hadn't topped 37 yards in a game prior to Sunday's breakout, so don't assume he's emerged as a sure thing, but he's seen 17 targets over the last three games and will have a much brighter fantasy outlook coming out of the Broncos' Week 10 bye.