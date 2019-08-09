Broncos' Noah Fant: Brings in both targets in loss
Fant secured both of his targets for 14 yards in the Broncos' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.
Fant doubled up his reception total from last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, but he still produced a modest line overall. The first-round pick is gaining some valuable on-the-job training over the first pair of preseason contests, and he figures to benefit from Denver playing one extra exhibition game this summer. Fant will look to make more of a mark in the Broncos' third preseason tilt, which unfolds Monday, Aug. 18 against the 49ers.
