Fant is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Jets due to an ankle injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Fant had to be carted off the field in the third quarter after taking a blow to the lower leg. Rookie second-round pick KJ Hamler (hamstring) has also been ruled out to return Thursday, and the Broncos are already without top wideout Courtland Sutton (knee - ACL) for the year. Fant secured five of six targets for 35 yards before exiting Thursday's game.