Fant (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Just like last week, Fant opened Week 8 as a limited participant Wednesday before upgrading to full activity a day later. Now that he's further removed from the sprained ankle he sustained Oct. 1, Fant will look to deliver better results Sunday against the Chargers after the Chiefs limited him to three receptions for 38 yards in his return from a one-game absence last week. Fant still played 70 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest, and he should see a slight uptick in work moving forward after playing no fewer than 73 percent of the snaps in any of the Broncos' first three games.