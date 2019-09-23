Fant caught all three of his targets for 37 total yards, but gave up a costly fumble during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay.

It started off as a nice third-down conversion on the opening drive of the first half -- Fant catching the ball in the flat and then juking his defender for the first down. Instead, cornerback Jaire Alexander stripped Fant just before the rookie tight end went down to the turf, setting up a Packers touchdown on a short field. Fant has plenty of athleticism, continues to have a commanding lead in snaps, and seems bound to have a big game or two in the not-so-distant future, but Sunday's fumble is one in a series of reminders that the former Hawkeye just isn't there yet.