Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that Fant (ankle) doesn't have a season-ending injury but "there's a chance he will miss some time," Troy Renck of Denver7 reports.

Fant was carted off during Thursday's win over the Jets, and the team is running tests to determine how long the second-year tight end will be out. It's a positive sign that he avoided a season-ending injury considering how well he's played this season with a 19-219-2 line through four games. However, the Broncos are already without wideout Courland Sutton (torn ACL) for the rest of the season and may need to lean on rookies Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler even more moving forward. Jake Butt, Nick Vannett and possibly rookie Albert Okwuegbunam could see additional snaps during Fant's absence.