Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Fant (ankle) has a "chance" to face the Chiefs on Sunday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Fant is continuing to work his way back from an ankle sprain sustained Week 4. The second-year tight end was initially deemed to have a "50/50" shot for last Sunday's 18-12 win over the Patriots, but he was ultimately ruled out before even flying with the team to New England. He'll look to upgrade his level of practice activity leading up to Week 7.