Fant (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic previously reported that coach Vic Fangio suggested that Fant's shoulder "will be fine," but the fact that the tight end -- who was forced out of this past Sunday's game against the Chiefs for a spell -- was limited Wednesday, suggests that his status is worth monitoring in advance of this weekend's contest against the Lions.

