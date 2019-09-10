Broncos' Noah Fant: Debuts as No. 1 TE
Fant caught two of five passes for 29 yards and rushed once for negative-5 yards in Monday's 24-16 loss to the Raiders.
The rookie first-round pick was clearly Denver's No. 1 tight end -- he played 52 of 64 snaps (81 percent) -- but that didn't lead to noteworthy production, as Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton were clearly Joe Flacco's favorite targets. Still, it's a good sign that Joe Flacco is already looking Fant's way, and he has the size and athleticism to be an intriguing fantasy tight end. Owners should wait until he actually proves it, though, before plugging him into the lineup.
