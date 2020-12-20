Fant reeled in eight of 11 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 48-19 loss to the Bills.

After being forced to exit last Sunday's win against Carolina in the first quarter because of an illness, Fant got back on track with a lucrative Week 15 performance. The second-year tight end attracted greater than double the targets of Denver's second-busiest option, Jerry Jeudy, while also racking up more catches and receiving yards than the entire receiving corps combined. Fant proved capable of snapping a 10-game scoring drought during the loss to Buffalo. Now, he shifts focus to a Chargers defense that ranks second worst in the NFL with 10 receiving TDs allowed to opposing tight ends.