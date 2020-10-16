Fant (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Coach Vic Fangio said that Fant "is 50/50 to go this week," so it looks like the second-year tight end's status is still truly up in the air. Fant originally sprained his ankle Week 4 against the Jets, but has since gotten the benefit of an unexpected Week 5 bye after Denver's initially scheduled game against the Patriots was postponed. New England has once again cancelled practices Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, there are numerous factors surrounding Fant's availability for Week 6.