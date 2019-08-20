Broncos' Noah Fant: Exits due to injury
Fant suffered a right foot injury during Monday's preseason contest against the 49ers and is questionable to return, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.
Fant limped off the field and was examined by trainers. The severity of the rookie first-round pick's injury remains undisclosed, but it's a positive sign that he wasn't immediately ruled out to retake the field. When fully healthy, Fant projects to serve as Denver's top pass-catching tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.