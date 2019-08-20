Fant suffered a right foot injury during Monday's preseason contest against the 49ers and is questionable to return, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Fant limped off the field and was examined by trainers. The severity of the rookie first-round pick's injury remains undisclosed, but it's a positive sign that he wasn't immediately ruled out to retake the field. When fully healthy, Fant projects to serve as Denver's top pass-catching tight end.