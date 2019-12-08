Play

Fant left Sunday's game against the Texans after suffering a foot injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Prior to being carted off the field Sunday, Fant made his mark in the Broncos' strong effort against Houston, hauling in all four of his targets for 113 yards and a TD.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories