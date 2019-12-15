Broncos' Noah Fant: Exits game with shoulder injury
Fant was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a shoulder injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Fant approached Week 15 action nursing foot and hip issues and now a shoulder injury can be added to his list of aches and pains. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, the tight end caught his only target for 43 yards.
