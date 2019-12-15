Play

Fant was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a shoulder injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Fant approached Week 15 action nursing foot and hip issues and now a shoulder injury can be added to his list of aches and pains. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, the tight end caught his only target for 43 yards.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories